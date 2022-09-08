No. 11 Oklahoma St. looks to continue climb vs. Arizona St.

Arizona State (1-0) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (1-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+) Line: Oklahoma State by 11 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Arizona State leads 2-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Insight by KPMG: Agencies are embracing sustainability on... READ MORE

Arizona State (1-0) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (1-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Line: Oklahoma State by 11 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Arizona State leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State is trying to keep its momentum going. The Cowboys ended last season with a win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and started this one with a victory over Central Michigan that gave coach Mike Gundy his 150th coaching win. Arizona State seeks its first win against a ranked opponent since October 2021.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State: QB Emory Jones vs. Oklahoma State’s pass rush. Oklahoma State led the nation in sacks per game last season, and most of that production is back. Jones, a transfer from Florida, rushed for 758 yards last season and might have the mobility to avoid Collin Oliver, Brock Martin and the rest of Oklahoma State’s talented pass rushers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State RB Xazavian Valladay. The transfer from Wyoming is the FBS’ active career rushing leader with 3,397 yards. He rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the Sun Devils’ season-opening win over Northern Arizona. Oklahoma State limited Central Michigan’s Lew Nichols III, the nation’s top rusher last year, to 72 yards on 26 carries.

Oklahoma State: QB Spencer Sanders. The senior leads the nation in total offense after producing 463 yards and six total touchdowns in the opener. He passed for a career-high 406 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and two scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

Gundy has a career record of 150-69. … Arizona State coach Herm Edwards has a 6-6 career record against ranked opponents. … Oklahoma State WR Braydon Johnson set new career highs with six catches and 133 yards last week. … Oklahoma State has won nine straight at home. … Arizona State held Northern Arizona to 120 total yards. … Valladay needs 13 all-purpose yards to reach 4,000 for his career.

