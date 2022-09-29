No. 15 Huskies look to end Bruins’ seven-game winning streak

No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) at UCLA (4-0, 1-0), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: Washington by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook Series record: UCLA leads 41-32-2 WHAT’S AT STAKE? Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and... READ MORE

No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) at UCLA (4-0, 1-0), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Washington by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: UCLA leads 41-32-2

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner will strengthen its position as a contender in the surprisingly strong Pac-12. UCLA, which opened conference play with a comfortable 45-17 victory at Colorado, should know where its hopes of a first league title since 1998 stand at the end of a three-game stretch that also includes No. 12 Utah and No. 13 Oregon. After defeating Stanford 44-20 in new coach Kalen DeBoer’s conference debut, Washington heads on the road for the first time this season.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. vs. UCLA LB Laiatu Latu. Penix has been nothing short of sensational since joining the Huskies, leading the FBS in passing at 347 yards per game with 12 touchdowns to one interception. Avoiding pressure has been critical to that success, as Penix has yet to be sacked, but Latu leads the Pac-12 with five sacks. Latu started his career at Washington but transferred after a neck injury prevented him from playing the previous two seasons.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington: WR Jalen McMillan. It is a reflection of the massive improvement on offense for the Huskies that McMillan has essentially matched last season’s production in just four games this year. McMillan leads the team in catches (21) and yards receiving (367), while his three touchdown grabs is second to Ja’Lynn Polk’s four.

UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The fifth-year starter has avoided the big mistakes that were so damaging in previous years, throwing for 896 yards and eight touchdowns to one interception while rushing for 170 yards and two scores. Thompson-Robinson must keep that poise against the best pass rush in the Pac-12.

FACTS & FIGURES

UCLA has won seven straight games, which is tied for the third longest active streak in the FBS. … Bruins RB Zach Charbonnet ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado. … Huskies edge rusher Bralen Trice ranks second in the Pac-12 in tackles for loss (seven) and sacks (4 1/2). … UCLA’s defense has not made a stop in the red zone against FBS opposition, allowing six touchdowns and three field goals on nine possessions. … DeBoer led Fresno State to a 40-37 road win over the Bruins last season.

