No. 15 Oregon at Washington St. promises offensive fireworks

No. 15 Oregon (2-1) at Washington State (3-0), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Oregon by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: Oregon leads 50-42-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Two of the most impressive teams in the Pac-12 open the conference season against each other. Oregon, which beat No. 12 BYU last weekend, is looking to continue its surge after an opening loss at No. 1 Georgia. Washington State looks to knock off a ranked team for the second time this season and enter the Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington State’s imposing defense against an Oregon offense that scored on each of its first-half possessions against BYU. Oregon transfer quarterback Bo Nix completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and Oregon rushed for 234 yards on 43 carries against BYU. Meanwhile, Washington State’s defense produced seven sacks and two takeaways in a 38-7 win over Colorado State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon: After struggling against Georgia, Nix has completed 80% of his passes for 499 yards and 10 touchdowns with no turnovers in the past two games. The former Auburn starter is the most skilled quarterback the Cougars have faced this season. He’s capable of making plays with his legs, scoring three rushing TDs versus BYU.

Washington State: Transfer quarterback Cameron Ward threw four touchdown passes against Colorado State. Meanwhile, transfer linebacker Daiyan Henley had a huge day against the Rams, producing 13 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. Henley, a transfer from Nevada, was named Pac-12 defensive player of the week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ward is tied for second in the Pac-12 with eight touchdown passes while receiver Donovan Ollie is second with 19 receptions. … Washington State last beat Oregon in 2018. … Oregon, playing under first-year coach Dan Lanning, suffered a 49-3 defeat against then-No. 3 Georgia to open its season. The Ducks rebounded with a 70-14 blowout of FCS Eastern Washington before beating BYU. … The Ducks’ veteran offensive line hasn’t given up a sack this season. Only four teams in the nation have yet to allow a sack. … Oregon place-kicker Andrew Boyle played for WSU between 2019-21. He won the starting job coming out of fall camp last season but was sidelined by an injury.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.