On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 18 NC State hosts Charleston Southern in home opener

The Associated Press
September 8, 2022 1:33 pm
2 min read
      

Charleston Southern (0-1) at No. 18 North Carolina State (1-0), Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET (RSN)

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper to electronic...

READ MORE

Charleston Southern (0-1) at No. 18 North Carolina State (1-0), Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET (RSN)

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

        Insight by KPMG: Agencies are embracing sustainability on multiple fronts as they work to mitigate climate risks and meet the administration’s environmental goals. This ebook takes a look at efforts across government to hit net-zero milestones and how OMB will measure success.

N.C. State would love a better showing than its season-opening win at East Carolina, where the Wolfpack needed the Pirates to miss a field goal in the final seconds to avoid an upset. Getting back home to play a Football Championship Subdivision opponent should help Dave Doeren’s club correct some of last weekend’s problems, particularly against a Big South program that surrendered 52 points in last weekend’s home loss to Western Carolina.

KEY MATCHUP

N.C. State’s ground game against Charleston Southern’s defense. The Wolfpack got some promising signs from an overhauled running game against ECU, namely from Demie Sumo-Karngbaye. The second-year back ran for 79 yards and a touchdown, providing a physical and thumping presence on the ground. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, surrendered 183 yards on the ground and 616 total yards against Western Carolina.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charleston Southern: QB Ross Malmgren. He threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns in the opener. That made him only the second player in program history to throw at least five TD passes in a game.

N.C. State: WR Thayer Thomas. He had team highs with four catches and 58 yards to go with a TD grab from Devin Leary.

FACTS & FIGURES

N.C. State fell five spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll after the narrow win against East Carolina. … N.C. State is 9-0 under Doeren against FCS opponents. The Wolfpack’s margin in those games has been 323-96 with three shutouts. … N.C. State has won 10 straight home games. … Charleston Southern is 0-25 against Bowl Subdivision opponents and 0-15 against teams from the Power Five conferences. … The Buccaneers were tied for third in the Big South preseason poll.

        Read more: Sports News

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|15 Intelligence & National Security...
9|15 New and Updated: Top 20 Cyber Attacks...
9|15 Top 10 Things You Didn't Know...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories