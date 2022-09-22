Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Seattle
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|1
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kemp lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Haggerty ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Machín ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moore 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|20x
|—
|2
E_Winker (3). DP_Seattle 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Seattle 2, Oakland 7. 2B_Machín (11). HR_Torrens (2).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Swanson L,2-1
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Muñoz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D.Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian W,4-9
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Puk H,20
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Acevedo S,4-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Swanson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:39. A_4,030 (46,847).
