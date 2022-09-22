Trending:
Oakland 2, Seattle 1

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 12:36 am
Seattle

Oakland

ab
r
h
bi

Seattle Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 29 2 6 1
Rodríguez cf 4 0 2 0 Kemp lf-2b 3 0 1 1
France 1b 4 0 0 0 Bride 2b 3 0 0 0
Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 Brown ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Santana dh 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 Pinder rf 3 0 1 0
Raleigh c 2 0 0 0 Garcia 1b 4 0 0 0
Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 Díaz dh 2 1 2 0
Haggerty ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Vogt ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Toro 3b 2 0 0 0 Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0
Torrens ph 1 1 1 1 Machín ph-3b 1 1 1 0
Moore 3b 0 0 0 0 Pache cf 3 0 1 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Allen ss 3 0 0 0
Seattle 000 000 010 1
Oakland 000 000 20x 2

E_Winker (3). DP_Seattle 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Seattle 2, Oakland 7. 2B_Machín (11). HR_Torrens (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Ray 6 3 0 0 3 7
Swanson L,2-1 0 2 2 2 1 0
Muñoz 1 1 0 0 0 1
D.Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Kaprielian W,4-9 7 2 0 0 1 6
Puk H,20 1 1 1 1 0 0
Acevedo S,4-7 1 1 0 0 0 1

Swanson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:39. A_4,030 (46,847).

