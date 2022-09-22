Trending:
Oakland 2, Seattle 1

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 12:36 am
1 min read
      

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
29
1
4
1
1
7

Rodríguez cf
4
0
2
0
0
2
.279

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 4 1 1 7
Rodríguez cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .279
France 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Haniger rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225
Santana dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .185
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Raleigh c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .203
Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .236
c-Haggerty ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Toro 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .177
d-Torrens ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .220
Moore 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 6 1 4 8
Kemp lf-2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .239
Bride 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215
b-Brown ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Pinder rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .232
Garcia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Díaz dh 2 1 2 0 1 0 .375
e-Vogt ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .166
Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .214
a-Machín ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .232
Pache cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .159
Allen ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Seattle 000 000 010_1 4 1
Oakland 000 000 20x_2 6 0

a-doubled for Neuse in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Bride in the 7th. c-popped out for Frazier in the 8th. d-homered for Toro in the 8th. e-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Winker (3). LOB_Seattle 2, Oakland 7. 2B_Machín (11). HR_Torrens (2), off Puk. RBIs_Torrens (11), Kemp (44).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 0; Oakland 3 (Murphy, Garcia, Allen). RISP_Seattle 0 for 0; Oakland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Pache. GIDP_France, Frazier, Garcia.

DP_Seattle 1 (Toro, Frazier, France); Oakland 2 (Allen, Garcia; Allen, Kemp, Garcia).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 6 3 0 0 3 7 101 3.60
Swanson, L, 2-1 0 2 2 2 1 0 14 1.49
Muñoz 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.56
D.Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.88
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kaprielian, W, 4-9 7 2 0 0 1 6 92 4.43
Puk, H, 20 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 3.23
Acevedo, S, 4-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.34

Inherited runners-scored_Muñoz 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:39. A_4,030 (46,847).

