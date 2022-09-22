Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
1
4
1
1
7
Rodríguez cf
4
0
2
0
0
2
.279
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|c-Haggerty ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Toro 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|d-Torrens ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Moore 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|1
|4
|8
|
|Kemp lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|b-Brown ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Díaz dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|e-Vogt ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.166
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|a-Machín ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010_1
|4
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|20x_2
|6
|0
a-doubled for Neuse in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Bride in the 7th. c-popped out for Frazier in the 8th. d-homered for Toro in the 8th. e-grounded out for Díaz in the 8th.
E_Winker (3). LOB_Seattle 2, Oakland 7. 2B_Machín (11). HR_Torrens (2), off Puk. RBIs_Torrens (11), Kemp (44).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 0; Oakland 3 (Murphy, Garcia, Allen). RISP_Seattle 0 for 0; Oakland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Pache. GIDP_France, Frazier, Garcia.
DP_Seattle 1 (Toro, Frazier, France); Oakland 2 (Allen, Garcia; Allen, Kemp, Garcia).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|101
|3.60
|Swanson, L, 2-1
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|1.49
|Muñoz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.56
|D.Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.88
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, W, 4-9
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|92
|4.43
|Puk, H, 20
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.23
|Acevedo, S, 4-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored_Muñoz 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:39. A_4,030 (46,847).
