Sports News

Orioles host the Astros, look to continue home win streak

The Associated Press
September 24, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Houston Astros (99-53, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (79-71, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (16-5, 2.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 176 strikeouts); Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.29 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -179, Orioles +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Houston Astros (99-53, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (79-71, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (16-5, 2.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 176 strikeouts); Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.29 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -179, Orioles +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Houston Astros.

Baltimore has a 44-32 record in home games and a 79-71 record overall. The Orioles have hit 155 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

Houston is 99-53 overall and 49-30 in road games. The Astros have a 73-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Orioles are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has a .262 batting average to rank sixth on the Orioles, and has 31 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-40 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 27 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 11-for-29 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Astros: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (neck/shoulder), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories