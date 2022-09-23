Orioles play the Astros leading series 1-0

Houston Astros (99-52, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (78-71, fourth in the AL East) Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (13-7, 3.96 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (7-5, 3.33 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -149, Orioles +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Houston Astros (99-52, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (78-71, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (13-7, 3.96 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (7-5, 3.33 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -149, Orioles +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Houston Astros.

Baltimore has a 78-71 record overall and a 43-32 record at home. The Orioles are 49-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston has a 49-29 record in road games and a 99-52 record overall. The Astros have a 61-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Orioles lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 27 home runs while slugging .443. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 37 home runs, 73 walks and 94 RBI while hitting .300 for the Astros. Kyle Tucker is 11-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by four runs

Astros: 8-2, .253 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.