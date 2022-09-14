Trending:
Orioles take road win streak into matchup with the Nationals

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (74-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (49-93, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (7-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.30 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -145, Nationals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 49-93 overall and 22-48 in home games. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Baltimore is 74-67 overall and 33-37 in road games. The Orioles have a 48-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 15 home runs, 31 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .254 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 14-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 27 home runs while slugging .456. Ryan Mountcastle is 10-for-38 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .309 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Robles: day-to-day (neck), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Rougned Odor: day-to-day (hand), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories