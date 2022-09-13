Orioles visit the Nationals to begin 2-game series

Baltimore Orioles (73-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (49-92, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-5, 3.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -153, Nationals +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday to begin a two-game series.

Washington has gone 22-47 in home games and 49-92 overall. The Nationals are 36-19 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Baltimore has a 32-37 record on the road and a 73-67 record overall. The Orioles have a 44-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez has 27 doubles, four triples and a home run for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 17-for-45 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins ranks sixth on the Orioles with a .265 batting average, and has 30 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 55 RBI. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-32 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .313 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 4-6, .222 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Robles: day-to-day (neck), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Rougned Odor: day-to-day (hand), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

