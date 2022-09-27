Trending:
Padres host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-47, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (85-68, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (15-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-9, 3.69 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -122, Padres +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

San Diego has a 40-32 record at home and an 85-68 record overall. The Padres have a 62-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has gone 52-26 on the road and 106-47 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .259, the best team batting average in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 17th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 12-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 67 extra base hits (35 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs). Brandon Drury is 9-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman is fourth on the Dodgers with a .325 batting average, and has 46 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 75 walks and 95 RBI. Will Smith is 12-for-29 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
