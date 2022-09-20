Trending:
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a three-game series.

San Diego is 81-66 overall and 38-31 at home. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

St. Louis has a 36-34 record in road games and an 87-61 record overall. The Cardinals have a 23-15 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .239 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 39 doubles, 35 home runs and 112 RBI for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 7-for-31 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.04 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories