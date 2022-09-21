Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Padres’ Snell has no-hitter vs Cardinals after 6 innings

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 11:25 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres has pitched six no-hit innings against Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

The Padres lead 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night.

The left-handed Snell has allowed only two runners, issuing walks to Nolan Arenado leading off the second inning and Paul Goldschmidt with one out in the fourth.

He’s retired Pujols twice — a strikeout and a groundout...

READ MORE

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres has pitched six no-hit innings against Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

The Padres lead 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night.

The left-handed Snell has allowed only two runners, issuing walks to Nolan Arenado leading off the second inning and Paul Goldschmidt with one out in the fourth.

He’s retired Pujols twice — a strikeout and a groundout — with the 42-year-old two home runs shy of 700 for his career.

        Insight by VAST Federal: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy will discuss data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. In addition, Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal will provide an industry perspective.

Snell has struck out 11. The Cardinals haven’t come close to getting a hit and have put only seven balls in play.

He has thrown 92 pitches, 57 for strikes.

Snell came into the game with a 7-9 record and a 3.85 ERA.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit
9|28 Building Zero Trust Cyber Resiliency in...
9|28 AFCEA Belvoir September Luncheon
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories