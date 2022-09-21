Padres’ Snell has no-hitter vs Cardinals after 6 innings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres has pitched six no-hit innings against Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals. The Padres lead 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The left-handed Snell has allowed only two runners, issuing walks to Nolan Arenado leading off the second inning and Paul Goldschmidt with one out in the fourth. He’s retired Pujols twice — a strikeout and a groundout... READ MORE

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres has pitched six no-hit innings against Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

The Padres lead 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night.

The left-handed Snell has allowed only two runners, issuing walks to Nolan Arenado leading off the second inning and Paul Goldschmidt with one out in the fourth.

He’s retired Pujols twice — a strikeout and a groundout — with the 42-year-old two home runs shy of 700 for his career.

Snell has struck out 11. The Cardinals haven’t come close to getting a hit and have put only seven balls in play.

He has thrown 92 pitches, 57 for strikes.

Snell came into the game with a 7-9 record and a 3.85 ERA.

