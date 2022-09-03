Trending:
Padres try to keep win streak alive against the Dodgers

The Associated Press
September 3, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

San Diego Padres (74-59, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (90-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (7-7, 4.90 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (14-7, 2.32 ERA, .95 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -220, Padres +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 45-17 at home and 90-41 overall. The Dodgers have hit 170 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

San Diego has a 74-59 record overall and a 39-31 record on the road. The Padres have a 41-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers have an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 33 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 86 RBI for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-37 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs while hitting .306 for the Padres. Brandon Drury is 10-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Padres: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

