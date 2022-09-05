On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Panthers add Anderson to provide veteran defensive line help

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 1:22 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers on Monday signed veteran defensive end Henry Anderson, giving them some added experience up front.

The 6-foot-6, 301-pound Anderson has spent seven seasons in the league with 170 tackles and 11 1/2 sacks during his time with Indianapolis, the New York Jets and New England. He spent last season with the Patriots, playing in four games with three tackles.

The 31-year-old Anderson was a third-round pick of the...

The 31-year-old Anderson was a third-round pick of the Colts in 2015.

To make room on the roster, they cut defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon.

They also added two players to the practice squad Monday morning, signing safety Marquise Blair and wide receiver Preston Williams.

Top Stories