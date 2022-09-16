On Air: Agency in Focus
Patriots QB Mac Jones returns to practice following illness

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 1:23 pm
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones returned to practice a day after sitting out with an illness, putting him on track to start New England’s game with Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Jones hasn’t missed a regular-season start since being drafted No. 15 overall in 2021.

He was a full participant for Wednesday’s practice after suffering a back injury during the Patriots’ season-opening loss at Miami. His absence on Thursday marked the first time he had missed a regular-season practice.

Jones said Wednesday that his back was feeling good and he expected to play against Pittsburgh.

If he can’t play in Sunday’s game, backup Brian Hoyer would be in line to make his first start since Week 4 of the 2020 season. Cam Newton missed that game against the Chiefs with COVID-19. Kansas City beat the Patriots’ 25-10.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

