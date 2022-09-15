On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones misses practice with illness

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 2:13 pm
< a min read
      

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones sat out Thursday’s practice with an illness.

Jones was a full participant for Wednesday’s practice after suffering a back injury during New England’s Week 1 loss at Miami.

He said on Wednesday that his back was feeling good and he expected to play on Sunday at Pittsburgh.

“It feels good. Everything feels good,” he said.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones sat out Thursday’s practice with an illness.

Jones was a full participant for Wednesday’s practice after suffering a back injury during New England’s Week 1 loss at Miami.

He said on Wednesday that his back was feeling good and he expected to play on Sunday at Pittsburgh.

“It feels good. Everything feels good,” he said.

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders in both civilian and defense agencies are tackling that and more in our new ebook.

If Jones does have to miss Sunday’s game, backup Brian Hoyer would be in line to make his first start since Week 4 of the 2020 season. He stepped in that week for Cam Newton, who sat out the Patriots’ 25-10 loss at Kansas City with COVID-19.

Rookie Bailey Zappe is the third quarterback on New England’s roster. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1.

Hoyer has made starts for seven NFL teams during his 14-year career, but has lost his past 11 and amassed a record of just 16-23. The 2020 loss to Kansas City was his lone start with the Patriots. He was benched during the game in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|22 Michigan Digital Government Summit
9|22 DevSecOps Bootcamp
9|22 The Year Cybersecurity Went Prime Time:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories