PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Sept. 18

Points Money 1. Max Homa 500 $1,440,000 2. Danny Willett 300 $872,000 3. Taylor Montgomery 190 $552,000 4. Byeong Hun An 123 $360,000 4. Justin Lower 123 $360,000 6. Sahith Theegala 92 $270,000 6. Nick Taylor 92 $270,000 6. Rickie Fowler 92 $270,000 9. Brendon Todd 75 $218,000 9. Harris English 75 $218,000 9. Davis Thompson 75 $218,000 12. Zac Blair 54 $140,667 12. Thomas Detry 54 $140,667 12. Brian Stuard 54 $140,667 12. Harrison Endycott 54 $140,667 12. Paul Haley 54 $140,667 12. Matt Kuchar 54 $140,667 12. Tom Hoge 54 $140,667 12. Adam Svensson 54 $140,667 12. Joseph Bramlett 54 $140,667 21. Matt Wallace 40 $87,200 21. Robby Shelton 40 $87,200 21. Zecheng Dou 40 $87,200 25. Denny McCarthy 28 $55,273 25. Beau Hossler 28 $55,273 25. Hideki Matsuyama 28 $55,273 25. Emiliano Grillo 28 $55,273 25. Austin Smotherman 28 $55,273 25. Kramer Hickok 28 $55,273 25. Jimmy Walker 28 $55,273 25. Mackenzie Hughes 28 $55,273 25. Cameron Percy 28 $55,273 25. Russell Knox 28 $55,273 25. Ben Taylor 28 $55,273 36. Seonghyeon Kim 17 $36,457 36. Vincent Norrman 17 $36,457 36. Aaron Baddeley 17 $36,457 36. Will Gordon 17 $36,457 36. Taylor Moore 17 $36,457 36. Alex Noren 17 $36,457 42. Andrew Putnam 10 $24,760 42. Wyndham Clark 10 $24,760 42. Stephan Jaeger 10 $24,760 42. Scott Harrington 10 $24,760 42. Chris Kirk 10 $24,760 42. Chris Stroud 10 $24,760 42. Alex Smalley 10 $24,760 42. Brice Garnett 10 $24,760 50. Matthias Schwab 7 $19,480 50. Greyson Sigg 7 $19,480 50. James Hahn 7 $19,480 53. Nate Lashley 6 $18,560 53. Andrew Landry 6 $18,560 53. Adam Schenk 6 $18,560 56. Troy Merritt 5 $17,840 56. Brandt Snedeker 5 $17,840 56. J.J. Spaun 5 $17,840 56. Matthias Schmid 5 $17,840 56. Kevin Streelman 5 $17,840 61. Gary Woodland 4 $17,280 61. Austin Eckroat 4 $17,280 63. Lucas Glover 4 $17,040 64. Ben Martin 3 $16,720 64. Nick Hardy 3 $16,720 64. Taylor Pendrith 3 $16,720 67. Michael Thompson 3 $16,320 67. Nick Watney 3 $16,320 69. Doug Ghim 3 $16,000 69. C.T. Pan 3 $16,000

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.