PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 5:01 pm
Through Sept. 18

Through Sept. 18

Points Money
1. Max Homa 500 $1,440,000
2. Danny Willett 300 $872,000
3. Taylor Montgomery 190 $552,000
4. Byeong Hun An 123 $360,000
4. Justin Lower 123 $360,000
6. Sahith Theegala 92 $270,000
6. Nick Taylor 92 $270,000
6. Rickie Fowler 92 $270,000
9. Brendon Todd 75 $218,000
9. Harris English 75 $218,000
9. Davis Thompson 75 $218,000
12. Zac Blair 54 $140,667
12. Thomas Detry 54 $140,667
12. Brian Stuard 54 $140,667
12. Harrison Endycott 54 $140,667
12. Paul Haley 54 $140,667
12. Matt Kuchar 54 $140,667
12. Tom Hoge 54 $140,667
12. Adam Svensson 54 $140,667
12. Joseph Bramlett 54 $140,667
21. Matt Wallace 40 $87,200
21. Robby Shelton 40 $87,200
21. Zecheng Dou 40 $87,200
25. Denny McCarthy 28 $55,273
25. Beau Hossler 28 $55,273
25. Hideki Matsuyama 28 $55,273
25. Emiliano Grillo 28 $55,273
25. Austin Smotherman 28 $55,273
25. Kramer Hickok 28 $55,273
25. Jimmy Walker 28 $55,273
25. Mackenzie Hughes 28 $55,273
25. Cameron Percy 28 $55,273
25. Russell Knox 28 $55,273
25. Ben Taylor 28 $55,273
36. Seonghyeon Kim 17 $36,457
36. Vincent Norrman 17 $36,457
36. Aaron Baddeley 17 $36,457
36. Will Gordon 17 $36,457
36. Taylor Moore 17 $36,457
36. Alex Noren 17 $36,457
42. Andrew Putnam 10 $24,760
42. Wyndham Clark 10 $24,760
42. Stephan Jaeger 10 $24,760
42. Scott Harrington 10 $24,760
42. Chris Kirk 10 $24,760
42. Chris Stroud 10 $24,760
42. Alex Smalley 10 $24,760
42. Brice Garnett 10 $24,760
50. Matthias Schwab 7 $19,480
50. Greyson Sigg 7 $19,480
50. James Hahn 7 $19,480
53. Nate Lashley 6 $18,560
53. Andrew Landry 6 $18,560
53. Adam Schenk 6 $18,560
56. Troy Merritt 5 $17,840
56. Brandt Snedeker 5 $17,840
56. J.J. Spaun 5 $17,840
56. Matthias Schmid 5 $17,840
56. Kevin Streelman 5 $17,840
61. Gary Woodland 4 $17,280
61. Austin Eckroat 4 $17,280
63. Lucas Glover 4 $17,040
64. Ben Martin 3 $16,720
64. Nick Hardy 3 $16,720
64. Taylor Pendrith 3 $16,720
67. Michael Thompson 3 $16,320
67. Nick Watney 3 $16,320
69. Doug Ghim 3 $16,000
69. C.T. Pan 3 $16,000

