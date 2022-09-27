PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Sept. 26
Through Sept. 26
|
|
|Points
|Money
|1.
|Max Homa
|500
|$1,440,000
|2.
|Danny Willett
|300
|$872,000
|3.
|Taylor Montgomery
|190
|$552,000
|4.
|Byeong Hun An
|123
|$360,000
|4.
|Justin Lower
|123
|$360,000
|6.
|Sahith Theegala
|92
|$270,000
|6.
|Nick Taylor
|92
|$270,000
|6.
|Rickie Fowler
|92
|$270,000
|9.
|Brendon Todd
|75
|$218,000
|9.
|Harris English
|75
|$218,000
|9.
|Davis Thompson
|75
|$218,000
|12.
|Zac Blair
|54
|$140,667
|12.
|Thomas Detry
|54
|$140,667
|12.
|Brian Stuard
|54
|$140,667
|12.
|Harrison Endycott
|54
|$140,667
|12.
|Paul Haley
|54
|$140,667
|12.
|Matt Kuchar
|54
|$140,667
|12.
|Tom Hoge
|54
|$140,667
|12.
|Adam Svensson
|54
|$140,667
|12.
|Joseph Bramlett
|54
|$140,667
|21.
|Matt Wallace
|40
|$87,200
|21.
|Robby Shelton
|40
|$87,200
|21.
|Zecheng Dou
|40
|$87,200
|25.
|Denny McCarthy
|28
|$55,273
|25.
|Beau Hossler
|28
|$55,273
|25.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|28
|$55,273
|25.
|Emiliano Grillo
|28
|$55,273
|25.
|Austin Smotherman
|28
|$55,273
|25.
|Kramer Hickok
|28
|$55,273
|25.
|Jimmy Walker
|28
|$55,273
|25.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|28
|$55,273
|25.
|Cameron Percy
|28
|$55,273
|25.
|Russell Knox
|28
|$55,273
|25.
|Ben Taylor
|28
|$55,273
|36.
|Seonghyeon Kim
|17
|$36,457
|36.
|Vincent Norrman
|17
|$36,457
|36.
|Aaron Baddeley
|17
|$36,457
|36.
|Will Gordon
|17
|$36,457
|36.
|Taylor Moore
|17
|$36,457
|36.
|Alex Noren
|17
|$36,457
|42.
|Andrew Putnam
|10
|$24,760
|42.
|Wyndham Clark
|10
|$24,760
|42.
|Stephan Jaeger
|10
|$24,760
|42.
|Scott Harrington
|10
|$24,760
|42.
|Chris Kirk
|10
|$24,760
|42.
|Chris Stroud
|10
|$24,760
|42.
|Alex Smalley
|10
|$24,760
|42.
|Brice Garnett
|10
|$24,760
|50.
|Matthias Schwab
|7
|$19,480
|50.
|Greyson Sigg
|7
|$19,480
|50.
|James Hahn
|7
|$19,480
|53.
|Nate Lashley
|6
|$18,560
|53.
|Andrew Landry
|6
|$18,560
|53.
|Adam Schenk
|6
|$18,560
|56.
|Troy Merritt
|5
|$17,840
|56.
|Brandt Snedeker
|5
|$17,840
|56.
|J.J. Spaun
|5
|$17,840
|56.
|Matthias Schmid
|5
|$17,840
|56.
|Kevin Streelman
|5
|$17,840
|61.
|Gary Woodland
|4
|$17,280
|61.
|Austin Eckroat
|4
|$17,280
|63.
|Lucas Glover
|4
|$17,040
|64.
|Ben Martin
|3
|$16,720
|64.
|Nick Hardy
|3
|$16,720
|64.
|Taylor Pendrith
|3
|$16,720
|67.
|Michael Thompson
|3
|$16,320
|67.
|Nick Watney
|3
|$16,320
|69.
|Doug Ghim
|3
|$16,000
|69.
|C.T. Pan
|3
|$16,000
