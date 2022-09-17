Philadelphia 0, Atlanta 0

Philadelphia
0
0
—
0
Atlanta
0
0
—
0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joseph Bendik; Atlanta, Raul Gudino, Rocco Rios Novo.
Yellow Cards_Carranza, Philadelphia, 11th; Sejdic, Atlanta, 49th; Sanchez, Atlanta, 62nd; Martinez, Philadelphia, 73rd; Gazdag, Philadelphia, 90th+7.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Kevin Klinger, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.
___
Lineups
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag, Jose Martinez, Jack McGlynn; Julian Carranza (Cory Burke, 67th), Mikael Uhre (Chris Donovan, 87th).
Atlanta_Raul Gudino; Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez (Josef Martínez, 78th), Juan Sanchez; Thiago Almada, Amar Sejdic (Matheus Rossetto, 78th), Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo (Edwin Mosquera, 68th), Dom Dwyer (Ronaldo Cisneros, 68th), Brooks Lennon.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.