Sports News

Philadelphia 0, Atlanta 0

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 6:02 pm
Philadelphia
0
0

0

Atlanta
0
0

0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Philadelphia 0 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joseph Bendik; Atlanta, Raul Gudino, Rocco Rios Novo.

Yellow Cards_Carranza, Philadelphia, 11th; Sejdic, Atlanta, 49th; Sanchez, Atlanta, 62nd; Martinez, Philadelphia, 73rd; Gazdag, Philadelphia, 90th+7.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Kevin Klinger, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag, Jose Martinez, Jack McGlynn; Julian Carranza (Cory Burke, 67th), Mikael Uhre (Chris Donovan, 87th).

Atlanta_Raul Gudino; Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez (Josef Martínez, 78th), Juan Sanchez; Thiago Almada, Amar Sejdic (Matheus Rossetto, 78th), Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo (Edwin Mosquera, 68th), Dom Dwyer (Ronaldo Cisneros, 68th), Brooks Lennon.

