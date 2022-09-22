Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

Atlanta

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

0

6

0

2

9 Swanson ss

4

0

0

0

0

2

.278 READ MORE

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 6 0 2 9 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Contreras dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Riley 3b 3 0 3 0 0 0 .280 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235 Grissom 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .299 Harris II cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221 1-Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .127 Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 6 1 2 12 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .246 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Vierling cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .248 Stott ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Guthrie rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .500

Atlanta 000 000 000_0 6 0 Philadelphia 010 000 00x_1 6 0

1-ran for Ozuna in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Riley (38), Vierling (11), Hoskins (29). RBIs_Vierling (28). SF_Vierling.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Olson, Harris II 3); Philadelphia 4 (Bohm, Stott 2, Harper). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Philadelphia 0 for 6.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, L, 13-7 5 5 1 1 1 8 107 2.50 Lee 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 2.35 Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.12

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez, W, 10-5 6 5 0 0 2 4 83 3.38 Eflin, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.14 Alvarado, S, 2-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.40

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0. HBP_Eflin (Riley). WP_Fried(2).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:08. A_21,276 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.