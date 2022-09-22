Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
0
6
0
2
9
Swanson ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
.278
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|2
|9
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Grissom 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.299
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|1-Heredia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|2
|12
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Guthrie rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|00x_1
|6
|0
1-ran for Ozuna in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Riley (38), Vierling (11), Hoskins (29). RBIs_Vierling (28). SF_Vierling.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Olson, Harris II 3); Philadelphia 4 (Bohm, Stott 2, Harper). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Philadelphia 0 for 6.
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 13-7
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|107
|2.50
|Lee
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|2.35
|Minter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.12
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, W, 10-5
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|83
|3.38
|Eflin, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4.14
|Alvarado, S, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.40
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0. HBP_Eflin (Riley). WP_Fried(2).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:08. A_21,276 (42,792).
