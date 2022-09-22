Trending:
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 10:42 pm
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 6 0 2 9
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Contreras dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276
Riley 3b 3 0 3 0 0 0 .280
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235
Grissom 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .299
Harris II cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221
1-Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .127
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 6 1 2 12
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .246
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279
Segura 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Vierling cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .248
Stott ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Guthrie rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .500
Atlanta 000 000 000_0 6 0
Philadelphia 010 000 00x_1 6 0

1-ran for Ozuna in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Riley (38), Vierling (11), Hoskins (29). RBIs_Vierling (28). SF_Vierling.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Olson, Harris II 3); Philadelphia 4 (Bohm, Stott 2, Harper). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 6; Philadelphia 0 for 6.

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, L, 13-7 5 5 1 1 1 8 107 2.50
Lee 2 0 0 0 1 2 30 2.35
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.12
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez, W, 10-5 6 5 0 0 2 4 83 3.38
Eflin, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 15 4.14
Alvarado, S, 2-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.40

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0. HBP_Eflin (Riley). WP_Fried(2).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:08. A_21,276 (42,792).

