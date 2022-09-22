Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

Atlanta
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grissom 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guthrie rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|00x
|—
|1
LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Riley (38), Vierling (11), Hoskins (29). SF_Vierling (6).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried L,13-7
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Lee
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez W,10-5
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Eflin H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alvarado S,2-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Eflin (Riley). WP_Fried(2).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:08. A_21,276 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.