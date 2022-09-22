Trending:
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 10:42 pm
Atlanta

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 29 1 6 1
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0
Contreras dh 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0
Riley 3b 3 0 3 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0
Grissom 2b 3 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 0 1 0
Harris II cf 4 0 0 0 Vierling cf 2 0 1 1
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 Stott ss 3 0 0 0
Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 Guthrie rf 2 0 1 0
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 000 000 0
Philadelphia 010 000 00x 1

LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Riley (38), Vierling (11), Hoskins (29). SF_Vierling (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried L,13-7 5 5 1 1 1 8
Lee 2 0 0 0 1 2
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Suárez W,10-5 6 5 0 0 2 4
Eflin H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Alvarado S,2-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Eflin (Riley). WP_Fried(2).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:08. A_21,276 (42,792).

Top Stories