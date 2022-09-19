Trending:
Philadelphia 24, Minnesota 7

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 11:26 pm
Minnesota
0
7
0
0

7

Philadelphia
7
17
0
0

24

First Quarter

Minnesota 0 7 0 0 7
Philadelphia 7 17 0 0 24

First Quarter

Phi_Hurts 3 run (Elliott kick), 9:15.

Second Quarter

Phi_Watkins 53 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 15:00.

Min_I.Smith 2 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 9:43.

Phi_Hurts 26 run (Elliott kick), 2:09.

Phi_FG Elliott 38, :00.

A_69,879.

___

Min Phi
First downs 20 25
Total Net Yards 264 486
Rushes-yards 11-62 34-163
Passing 202 323
Punt Returns 2-5 3-14
Kickoff Returns 2-42 2-13
Interceptions Ret. 1-19 3-21
Comp-Att-Int 27-46-3 26-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-19 3-10
Punts 5-49.2 4-44.75
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-25 8-60
Time of Possession 23:46 36:14

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cousins 2-20, Reagor 1-17, Cook 6-17, Mattison 2-8. Philadelphia, Sanders 17-80, Hurts 11-57, B.Scott 4-19, Gainwell 2-7.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 27-46-3-221. Philadelphia, Hurts 26-31-1-333.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 6-48, I.Smith 5-36, Thielen 4-52, Cook 4-19, Mattison 3-6, Mundt 2-28, Osborn 2-25, Reagor 1-7. Philadelphia, Smith 7-80, Goedert 5-82, Brown 5-69, Sanders 3-6, Watkins 2-69, Pascal 2-14, Gainwell 1-11, B.Scott 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 40.

