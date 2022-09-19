Philadelphia 24, Minnesota 7

Minnesota
First Quarter
First Quarter
Phi_Hurts 3 run (Elliott kick), 9:15.
Second Quarter
Phi_Watkins 53 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 15:00.
Min_I.Smith 2 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 9:43.
Phi_Hurts 26 run (Elliott kick), 2:09.
Phi_FG Elliott 38, :00.
A_69,879.
|
|Min
|Phi
|First downs
|20
|25
|Total Net Yards
|264
|486
|Rushes-yards
|11-62
|34-163
|Passing
|202
|323
|Punt Returns
|2-5
|3-14
|Kickoff Returns
|2-42
|2-13
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-19
|3-21
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-46-3
|26-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-19
|3-10
|Punts
|5-49.2
|4-44.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-25
|8-60
|Time of Possession
|23:46
|36:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cousins 2-20, Reagor 1-17, Cook 6-17, Mattison 2-8. Philadelphia, Sanders 17-80, Hurts 11-57, B.Scott 4-19, Gainwell 2-7.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 27-46-3-221. Philadelphia, Hurts 26-31-1-333.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 6-48, I.Smith 5-36, Thielen 4-52, Cook 4-19, Mattison 3-6, Mundt 2-28, Osborn 2-25, Reagor 1-7. Philadelphia, Smith 7-80, Goedert 5-82, Brown 5-69, Sanders 3-6, Watkins 2-69, Pascal 2-14, Gainwell 1-11, B.Scott 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 40.
