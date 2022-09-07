Trending:
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 10:07 pm
< a min read
      

Miami

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

Miami Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 31 4 8 4
Leblanc 2b 4 1 2 1 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0
Cooper 1b 4 0 2 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0
García dh 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 1 Harper dh 3 0 0 0
Berti ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0
Stallings c 4 1 2 1 Segura 2b 3 1 1 1
Encarnación rf 4 0 1 0 Vierling rf 3 2 2 0
Williams pr 0 0 0 0 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0
De La Cruz lf 3 1 1 0 Sosa ss 3 1 3 3
Anderson ph 1 0 0 0
Bleday cf 4 0 2 0
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0
Miami 100 010 001 3
Philadelphia 002 100 10x 4

DP_Miami 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Vierling (8), Hoskins (27), Sosa (7). HR_Stallings (4), Sosa (2), Segura (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Rogers L,4-11 6 5 3 3 0 8
Brazoban 2 3 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia
Falter W,4-3 5 1-3 7 2 2 0 3
Bellatti H,7 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Alvarado H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brogdon S,2-4 1 2 1 1 0 1

WP_Rogers.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:02. A_17,755 (42,792).

