Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Miami
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Encarnación rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vierling rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sosa ss
|3
|1
|3
|3
|
|Anderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bleday cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|100
|010
|001
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|002
|100
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Miami 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Vierling (8), Hoskins (27), Sosa (7). HR_Stallings (4), Sosa (2), Segura (9).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers L,4-11
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Brazoban
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Falter W,4-3
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Bellatti H,7
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alvarado H,16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brogdon S,2-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Rogers.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:02. A_17,755 (42,792).
