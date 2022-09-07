Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
3
10
3
0
8
Leblanc 2b
4
1
2
1
0
1
.292
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|García dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|a-Berti ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Encarnación rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|1-Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|b-Anderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Bleday cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|1
|10
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.314
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Vierling rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Sosa ss
|3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.357
|Miami
|100
|010
|001_3
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|100
|10x_4
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Wendle in the 8th. b-struck out for De La Cruz in the 9th.
1-ran for Encarnación in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Vierling (8), Hoskins (27), Sosa (7). HR_Stallings (4), off Brogdon; Sosa (2), off Rogers; Segura (9), off Rogers. RBIs_Wendle (29), Leblanc (4), Stallings (30), Sosa 3 (12), Segura (28). CS_Bleday (1), Harper (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (García); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Bohm, Schwarber). RISP_Miami 1 for 6; Philadelphia 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Marsh.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Sosa, Realmuto).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, L, 4-11
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|8
|87
|5.51
|Brazoban
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|40
|2.91
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter, W, 4-3
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|74
|4.02
|Bellatti, H, 7
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.50
|Alvarado, H, 16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.92
|Brogdon, S, 2-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-0. WP_Rogers.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:02. A_17,755 (42,792).
