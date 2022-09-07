Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Miami

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

36

3

10

3

0

8 Leblanc 2b

4

1

2

1

0

1

.292 READ MORE

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 10 3 0 8 Leblanc 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .292 Cooper 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .253 García dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .249 a-Berti ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Stallings c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .219 Encarnación rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216 1-Williams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 De La Cruz lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .206 b-Anderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Bleday cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .189 Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 8 4 1 10 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Harper dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .314 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .270 Segura 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .287 Vierling rf 3 2 2 0 0 0 .233 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Sosa ss 3 1 3 3 0 0 .357

Miami 100 010 001_3 10 0 Philadelphia 002 100 10x_4 8 0

a-grounded out for Wendle in the 8th. b-struck out for De La Cruz in the 9th.

1-ran for Encarnación in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Vierling (8), Hoskins (27), Sosa (7). HR_Stallings (4), off Brogdon; Sosa (2), off Rogers; Segura (9), off Rogers. RBIs_Wendle (29), Leblanc (4), Stallings (30), Sosa 3 (12), Segura (28). CS_Bleday (1), Harper (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (García); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Bohm, Schwarber). RISP_Miami 1 for 6; Philadelphia 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Marsh.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Sosa, Realmuto).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rogers, L, 4-11 6 5 3 3 0 8 87 5.51 Brazoban 2 3 1 1 1 2 40 2.91

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Falter, W, 4-3 5 1-3 7 2 2 0 3 74 4.02 Bellatti, H, 7 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 23 3.50 Alvarado, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.92 Brogdon, S, 2-4 1 2 1 1 0 1 27 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-0. WP_Rogers.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:02. A_17,755 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.