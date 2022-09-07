Trending:
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 10:07 pm
Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
3
10
3
0
8

Leblanc 2b
4
1
2
1
0
1
.292

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 10 3 0 8
Leblanc 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .292
Cooper 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .253
García dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .249
a-Berti ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Stallings c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .219
Encarnación rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216
1-Williams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
De La Cruz lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .206
b-Anderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Bleday cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .189
Rojas ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 8 4 1 10
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Harper dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .314
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .270
Segura 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .287
Vierling rf 3 2 2 0 0 0 .233
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Sosa ss 3 1 3 3 0 0 .357
Miami 100 010 001_3 10 0
Philadelphia 002 100 10x_4 8 0

a-grounded out for Wendle in the 8th. b-struck out for De La Cruz in the 9th.

1-ran for Encarnación in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Vierling (8), Hoskins (27), Sosa (7). HR_Stallings (4), off Brogdon; Sosa (2), off Rogers; Segura (9), off Rogers. RBIs_Wendle (29), Leblanc (4), Stallings (30), Sosa 3 (12), Segura (28). CS_Bleday (1), Harper (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (García); Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Bohm, Schwarber). RISP_Miami 1 for 6; Philadelphia 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Marsh.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Sosa, Realmuto).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rogers, L, 4-11 6 5 3 3 0 8 87 5.51
Brazoban 2 3 1 1 1 2 40 2.91
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Falter, W, 4-3 5 1-3 7 2 2 0 3 74 4.02
Bellatti, H, 7 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 23 3.50
Alvarado, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.92
Brogdon, S, 2-4 1 2 1 1 0 1 27 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-0. WP_Rogers.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:02. A_17,755 (42,792).

Top Stories