Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 7 3 7 8 Springer cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .261 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .279 Bichette ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .283 Kirk c 3 0 1 0 2 0 .299 1-Zimmer pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Moreno c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 3 1 .238 Hernández dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .259 Tapia lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .262 a-Jansen ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Bradley Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Espinal 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267 b-Biggio ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Merrifield rf-lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .197

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 4 12 4 4 11 Schwarber lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .215 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .246 Harper dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Realmuto c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .279 Bohm 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .289 2-Muñoz pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .211 Stott ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .281 Maton rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .271 c-Guthrie ph-rf 1 1 1 1 2 0 .500 Vierling cf 5 0 5 1 0 0 .247

Toronto 000 000 030 0_3 7 2 Philadelphia 000 000 030 1_4 12 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Tapia in the 7th. b-struck out for Espinal in the 7th. c-walked for Maton in the 7th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 10th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 10th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (9), Bichette (19), Stott (6). LOB_Toronto 10, Philadelphia 14. HR_Guerrero Jr. (30), off Domínguez; Realmuto (21), off García. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 3 (88), Realmuto (81), Guthrie (5), Schwarber (85), Vierling (27). SB_Realmuto (18), Schwarber (8). S_Stott.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Biggio 2); Philadelphia 7 (Hoskins 2, Segura, Maton, Harper 3). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Stott. LIDP_Hernández. GIDP_Kirk, Springer.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Stott, Hoskins; Segura).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 6 5 0 0 2 8 89 3.32 Mayza 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 2.60 García, H, 21 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 24 3.04 Romano, BS, 34-40 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 24 2.29 Cimber, L, 10-6 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 13 3.13

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 4 2 0 0 0 3 58 2.98 Syndergaard 2 3 0 0 0 2 28 4.59 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.50 Domínguez 1-3 2 3 2 2 0 25 2.87 Nelson 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.69 Robertson 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 2.79 Bellatti, W, 4-3 1 0 0 0 2 0 19 3.24

Inherited runners-scored_Romano 2-1, Nelson 2-0. HBP_Cimber (Segura).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_4:08. A_29,363 (42,792).

