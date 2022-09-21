Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
3
7
3
7
8
Springer cf
5
1
1
0
0
0
.261
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|7
|8
|
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.279
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.299
|1-Zimmer pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Moreno c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.238
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|a-Jansen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|b-Biggio ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Merrifield rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|4
|4
|11
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Harper dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|2-Muñoz pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Maton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|c-Guthrie ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|Vierling cf
|5
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Toronto
|000
|000
|030
|0_3
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030
|1_4
|12
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Tapia in the 7th. b-struck out for Espinal in the 7th. c-walked for Maton in the 7th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 10th. 2-ran for Bohm in the 10th.
E_Guerrero Jr. (9), Bichette (19), Stott (6). LOB_Toronto 10, Philadelphia 14. HR_Guerrero Jr. (30), off Domínguez; Realmuto (21), off García. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 3 (88), Realmuto (81), Guthrie (5), Schwarber (85), Vierling (27). SB_Realmuto (18), Schwarber (8). S_Stott.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Biggio 2); Philadelphia 7 (Hoskins 2, Segura, Maton, Harper 3). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Stott. LIDP_Hernández. GIDP_Kirk, Springer.
DP_Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Stott, Hoskins; Segura).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|8
|89
|3.32
|Mayza
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.60
|García, H, 21
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|24
|3.04
|Romano, BS, 34-40
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|2.29
|Cimber, L, 10-6
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.13
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|58
|2.98
|Syndergaard
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|4.59
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.50
|Domínguez
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|25
|2.87
|Nelson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.69
|Robertson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.79
|Bellatti, W, 4-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored_Romano 2-1, Nelson 2-0. HBP_Cimber (Segura).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_4:08. A_29,363 (42,792).
