Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3

Toronto
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|39
|4
|12
|4
|
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Harper dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Zimmer pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Moreno c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muñoz pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guthrie ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Biggio ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Merrifield rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|000
|030
|0
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030
|1
|—
|4
E_Guerrero Jr. (9), Bichette (19), Stott (6). DP_Toronto 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Toronto 10, Philadelphia 14. HR_Guerrero Jr. (30), Realmuto (21). SB_Realmuto (18), Schwarber (8). S_Stott (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Mayza
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|García H,21
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Romano BS,34-40
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber L,10-6
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Syndergaard
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Domínguez
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Nelson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robertson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bellatti W,4-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
HBP_Cimber (Segura).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_4:08. A_29,363 (42,792).
