Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 11:13 pm
Toronto

Philadelphia

Toronto Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 7 3 Totals 39 4 12 4
Springer cf 5 1 1 0 Schwarber lf 5 0 1 1
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 3 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 0 2 0 Harper dh 5 0 0 0
Kirk c 3 0 1 0 Realmuto c 5 1 2 1
Zimmer pr 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 5 0 2 0
Moreno c 0 0 0 0 Muñoz pr 0 1 0 0
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 Stott ss 4 0 0 0
Hernández dh 4 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 1 1 0
Tapia lf 2 0 1 0 Maton rf 2 0 0 0
Jansen ph 1 0 0 0 Guthrie ph-rf 1 1 1 1
Bradley Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 Vierling cf 5 0 5 1
Espinal 2b 2 0 0 0
Biggio ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Merrifield rf-lf 3 1 1 0
Toronto 000 000 030 0 3
Philadelphia 000 000 030 1 4

E_Guerrero Jr. (9), Bichette (19), Stott (6). DP_Toronto 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Toronto 10, Philadelphia 14. HR_Guerrero Jr. (30), Realmuto (21). SB_Realmuto (18), Schwarber (8). S_Stott (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Gausman 6 5 0 0 2 8
Mayza 1 1 0 0 1 2
García H,21 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Romano BS,34-40 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Cimber L,10-6 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
Philadelphia
Wheeler 4 2 0 0 0 3
Syndergaard 2 3 0 0 0 2
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 2
Domínguez 1-3 2 3 2 2 0
Nelson 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Robertson 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bellatti W,4-3 1 0 0 0 2 0

HBP_Cimber (Segura).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_4:08. A_29,363 (42,792).

