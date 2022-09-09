Trending:
Sports News

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 10:04 pm
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 10 3 0 4
Thomas cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .249
García 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .290
Meneses 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319
Voit dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Hernández 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Abrams ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Call lf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .317
Palacios rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194
a-Vargas ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Adams c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .186
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 13 5 0 4
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .252
Bohm dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .294
Realmuto c 3 1 3 2 0 0 .273
Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Stott ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .237
Vierling cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Sosa 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .378
Guthrie rf 3 0 2 2 0 0 .333
Washington 000 020 100_3 10 0
Philadelphia 001 201 10x_5 13 0

a-singled for Palacios in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Adams (2), Bohm (22). 3B_Thomas (2), Sosa (1). HR_Call (3), off Syndergaard; Hoskins (27), off Corbin; Realmuto (16), off Corbin. RBIs_Thomas (47), García (34), Call (9), Guthrie 2 (2), Hoskins (67), Realmuto 2 (73). SB_Thomas (6), Abrams (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Adams, Meneses, Palacios, Call); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Vierling). RISP_Washington 2 for 7; Philadelphia 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Sosa. GIDP_Meneses, Sosa, Segura, Schwarber.

DP_Washington 4 (García, Meneses; Abrams, García, Meneses; Abrams, García, Meneses; Abrams, García, Meneses); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 6-18 6 2-3 12 5 5 0 2 69 6.30
Ramírez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 2.78
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, W, 4-1 6 8 3 3 0 2 86 4.61
Bellatti, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.42
Alvarado, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.83
Hand, H, 13 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 2.32
Nelson, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.55

Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 2-0, Nelson 2-0. HBP_Ramírez (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:39. A_22,304 (42,792).

