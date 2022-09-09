Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Washington
Thomas cf
4
1
2
1
0
0
.249
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|0
|4
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Hernández 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Call lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Palacios rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|a-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Adams c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|13
|5
|0
|4
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Bohm dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Stott ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.378
|Guthrie rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Washington
|000
|020
|100_3
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|201
|10x_5
|13
|0
a-singled for Palacios in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Adams (2), Bohm (22). 3B_Thomas (2), Sosa (1). HR_Call (3), off Syndergaard; Hoskins (27), off Corbin; Realmuto (16), off Corbin. RBIs_Thomas (47), García (34), Call (9), Guthrie 2 (2), Hoskins (67), Realmuto 2 (73). SB_Thomas (6), Abrams (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Adams, Meneses, Palacios, Call); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Vierling). RISP_Washington 2 for 7; Philadelphia 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Sosa. GIDP_Meneses, Sosa, Segura, Schwarber.
DP_Washington 4 (García, Meneses; Abrams, García, Meneses; Abrams, García, Meneses; Abrams, García, Meneses); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hoskins).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 6-18
|6
|2-3
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|69
|6.30
|Ramírez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.78
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, W, 4-1
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|86
|4.61
|Bellatti, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.42
|Alvarado, H, 17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.83
|Hand, H, 13
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.32
|Nelson, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.55
Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 2-0, Nelson 2-0. HBP_Ramírez (Realmuto).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:39. A_22,304 (42,792).
