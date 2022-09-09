Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 10:04 pm
< a min read
      

Washington

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in...

READ MORE

Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 33 5 13 5
Thomas cf 4 1 2 1 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0
García 2b 4 0 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1
Meneses 1b 4 0 0 0 Bohm dh 4 1 1 0
Voit dh 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 1 3 2
Hernández 3b 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0
Abrams ss 4 0 1 0 Stott ss 4 1 1 0
Call lf 4 1 3 1 Vierling cf 4 0 1 0
Palacios rf 3 0 0 0 Sosa 3b 3 1 2 0
Vargas ph 1 0 1 0 Guthrie rf 3 0 2 2
Adams c 4 1 1 0
Washington 000 020 100 3
Philadelphia 001 201 10x 5

DP_Washington 4, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Adams (2), Bohm (22). 3B_Thomas (2), Sosa (1). HR_Call (3), Hoskins (27), Realmuto (16). SB_Thomas (6), Abrams (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin L,6-18 6 2-3 12 5 5 0 2
Ramírez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Syndergaard W,4-1 6 8 3 3 0 2
Bellatti H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarado H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand H,13 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Nelson S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Syndergaard pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Ramírez (Realmuto).

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders in both civilian and defense agencies are tackling that and more in our new ebook.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:39. A_22,304 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|16 Charlotte Cyber Security Summit
9|16 Understanding Your Social Security...
9|16 2022 NSC Safety Congress & Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories