Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Washington
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|13
|5
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|Hernández 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stott ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Call lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Palacios rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Vargas ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guthrie rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Adams c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|000
|020
|100
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|001
|201
|10x
|—
|5
DP_Washington 4, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Adams (2), Bohm (22). 3B_Thomas (2), Sosa (1). HR_Call (3), Hoskins (27), Realmuto (16). SB_Thomas (6), Abrams (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,6-18
|6
|2-3
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Ramírez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Syndergaard W,4-1
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Bellatti H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado H,17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand H,13
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson S,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Syndergaard pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Ramírez (Realmuto).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:39. A_22,304 (42,792).
