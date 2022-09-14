Philadelphia 6, Miami 1

Philadelphia
Miami
ab
r
h
bi
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Berti lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guthrie rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Bleday cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stott ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Groshans 3b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vierling ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|300
|—
|6
|Miami
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Philadelphia 0, Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 5. 2B_Segura (9). HR_Harper (17), Realmuto 2 (18).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson W,10-6
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Hand
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Eflin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cabrera L,5-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Bleier
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Brazoban
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Nardi
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
Bleier pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Cabrera 2 (Segura,Hoskins). WP_Brazoban.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:12. A_5,632 (36,742).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.