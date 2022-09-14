Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 6, Miami 1

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 10:09 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia

Miami

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders...

READ MORE

Philadelphia Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 8 6 Totals 33 1 8 1
Schwarber lf 5 1 1 0 Berti lf 4 0 0 0
Guthrie rf 0 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 1 0 0 0 Anderson dh 4 1 1 0
Sosa 3b 3 0 0 0 Fortes c 4 0 1 0
Harper dh 3 2 1 1 Bleday cf 4 0 1 1
Realmuto c 4 2 2 4 Leblanc 2b 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 De La Cruz rf 3 0 1 0
Stott ss 4 1 1 0 Groshans 3b 3 0 3 0
Segura 2b 3 0 1 1 Díaz 1b 3 0 0 0
Maton rf 1 0 0 0
Vierling ph-rf 2 0 1 0
Marsh cf 4 0 1 0
Philadelphia 000 003 300 6
Miami 100 000 000 1

DP_Philadelphia 0, Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 5. 2B_Segura (9). HR_Harper (17), Realmuto 2 (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Gibson W,10-6 6 6 1 1 0 7
Hand 1 2 0 0 0 1
Eflin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miami
Cabrera L,5-3 5 1-3 3 2 2 3 4
Bleier 1 3 2 2 0 0
Brazoban 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Nardi 2 1 0 0 1 3

Bleier pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Cabrera 2 (Segura,Hoskins). WP_Brazoban.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:12. A_5,632 (36,742).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
9|21 NextGen Virtual Training Summit
9|21 Fireside Chat with Nadine Alameh, CEO...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories