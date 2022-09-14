Philadelphia 6, Miami 1

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
6
8
6
5
8
Schwarber lf
5
1
1
0
0
2
.213
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|5
|8
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Guthrie rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hoskins 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.327
|Harper dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.308
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.275
|Bohm 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Stott ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Maton rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|a-Vierling ph-rf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|0
|11
|
|Berti lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Anderson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Bleday cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.179
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Groshans 3b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|300_6
|8
|0
|Miami
|100
|000
|000_1
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Maton in the 6th.
LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 5. 2B_Segura (9). HR_Harper (17), off Cabrera; Realmuto (17), off Cabrera; Realmuto (18), off Brazoban. RBIs_Harper (56), Realmuto 4 (77), Segura (29), Bleday (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Vierling, Stott 2); Miami 1 (Díaz). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Miami 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Hoskins. LIDP_Marsh. GIDP_Harper.
DP_Miami 2 (Díaz; Díaz, Rojas, Díaz).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 10-6
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|98
|4.45
|Hand
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.27
|Eflin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.30
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.97
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, L, 5-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|98
|2.70
|Bleier
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|3.45
|Brazoban
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|4.07
|Nardi
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|31
|11.70
Inherited runners-scored_Brazoban 1-1. HBP_Cabrera 2 (Segura,Hoskins). WP_Brazoban.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:12. A_5,632 (36,742).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.