Philadelphia 6, Miami 1

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 10:10 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
6
8
6
5
8

Schwarber lf
5
1
1
0
0
2
.213

READ MORE
Guthrie rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Hoskins 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Sosa 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .327
Harper dh 3 2 1 1 2 1 .308
Realmuto c 4 2 2 4 1 1 .275
Bohm 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291
Stott ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Segura 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .289
Maton rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .280
a-Vierling ph-rf-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Marsh cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 8 1 0 11
Berti lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Anderson dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .231
Fortes c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .241
Bleday cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .179
Leblanc 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .270
De La Cruz rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Groshans 3b 3 0 3 0 0 0 .500
Díaz 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Philadelphia 000 003 300_6 8 0
Miami 100 000 000_1 8 0

a-grounded out for Maton in the 6th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, Miami 5. 2B_Segura (9). HR_Harper (17), off Cabrera; Realmuto (17), off Cabrera; Realmuto (18), off Brazoban. RBIs_Harper (56), Realmuto 4 (77), Segura (29), Bleday (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Vierling, Stott 2); Miami 1 (Díaz). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Miami 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Hoskins. LIDP_Marsh. GIDP_Harper.

DP_Miami 2 (Díaz; Díaz, Rojas, Díaz).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 10-6 6 6 1 1 0 7 98 4.45
Hand 1 2 0 0 0 1 24 2.27
Eflin 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.30
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.97
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cabrera, L, 5-3 5 1-3 3 2 2 3 4 98 2.70
Bleier 1 3 2 2 0 0 18 3.45
Brazoban 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 24 4.07
Nardi 2 1 0 0 1 3 31 11.70

Inherited runners-scored_Brazoban 1-1. HBP_Cabrera 2 (Segura,Hoskins). WP_Brazoban.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:12. A_5,632 (36,742).

