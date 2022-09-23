Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 10:46 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and...

READ MORE

Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 32 9 10 9
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 0 0
Bannon 2b 0 0 0 0 Maton lf 0 0 0 0
Harris II cf 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 3 4
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 Harper dh 2 0 0 1
Riley 3b 3 0 2 0 Sands ph-dh 0 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Stubbs c 1 0 0 0
Contreras dh 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 2 3 1
Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 Marsh cf 3 1 2 1
Grissom 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Guthrie rf 2 0 0 0
Grossman rf 1 0 1 1 Segura 2b 3 1 0 0
Muñoz 2b 0 0 0 0
Stott ss 2 1 0 1
Vierling rf-cf 3 1 1 1
Atlanta 000 000 100 1
Philadelphia 040 410 00x 9

DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Rosario (10), Swanson (31), Hoskins (30). 3B_Bohm (4). HR_Hoskins (29). SF_Grossman (1), Stott (1), Harper (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Odorizzi L,1-3 4 10 8 8 3 6
Matzek 2 0 1 1 4 2
Stephens 1 0 0 0 0 1
Arcia 1 0 0 0 1 0
Philadelphia
Nola W,10-12 6 4 0 0 3 8
Nelson 2 2 1 1 0 2
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:20. A_28,013 (42,792).

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|30 Avoiding Automation Failure: What,...
9|30 Cybersecurity: Compliance &...
9|30 Providing Enhanced Payment Features...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories