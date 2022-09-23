Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Atlanta
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|9
|10
|9
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bannon 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sands ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grissom 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guthrie rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Muñoz 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stott ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vierling rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|040
|410
|00x
|—
|9
DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Rosario (10), Swanson (31), Hoskins (30). 3B_Bohm (4). HR_Hoskins (29). SF_Grossman (1), Stott (1), Harper (5).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi L,1-3
|4
|
|10
|8
|8
|3
|6
|Matzek
|2
|
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Stephens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola W,10-12
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Nelson
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:20. A_28,013 (42,792).
