Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 3 12 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Bannon 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Harris II cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .127 Riley 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .282 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233 Contreras dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .273 Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .208 Grissom 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Grossman rf 1 0 1 1 1 0 .229

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 9 10 9 8 9 Schwarber lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .212 Maton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Hoskins 1b 4 1 3 4 1 1 .250 Harper dh 2 0 0 1 1 2 .288 a-Sands ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Stubbs c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Bohm 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .292 Marsh cf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .293 Guthrie rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .438 Segura 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .278 Muñoz 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Stott ss 2 1 0 1 1 1 .230 Vierling rf-cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .249

Atlanta 000 000 100_1 6 0 Philadelphia 040 410 00x_9 10 0

a-walked for Harper in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Rosario (10), Swanson (31), Hoskins (30). 3B_Bohm (4). HR_Hoskins (29), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Grossman (22), Stott (44), Vierling (29), Hoskins 4 (76), Bohm (68), Marsh (13), Harper (58). SF_Grossman, Stott, Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (d’Arnaud, Olson, Harris II); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Philadelphia 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Grissom. GIDP_Swanson.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, L, 1-3 4 10 8 8 3 6 95 5.97 Matzek 2 0 1 1 4 2 49 3.40 Stephens 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.56 Arcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 10-12 6 4 0 0 3 8 104 3.28 Nelson 2 2 1 1 0 2 31 4.68 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.43

IBB_off Odorizzi (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:20. A_28,013 (42,792).

