Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
1
6
1
3
12
Swanson ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.278
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|12
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Bannon 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Grissom 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Grossman rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.229
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|9
|10
|9
|8
|9
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.212
|Maton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.250
|Harper dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.288
|a-Sands ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Bohm 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Guthrie rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.438
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Muñoz 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Stott ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.230
|Vierling rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|040
|410
|00x_9
|10
|0
a-walked for Harper in the 8th.
LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Rosario (10), Swanson (31), Hoskins (30). 3B_Bohm (4). HR_Hoskins (29), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Grossman (22), Stott (44), Vierling (29), Hoskins 4 (76), Bohm (68), Marsh (13), Harper (58). SF_Grossman, Stott, Harper.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (d’Arnaud, Olson, Harris II); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Philadelphia 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Grissom. GIDP_Swanson.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 1-3
|4
|
|10
|8
|8
|3
|6
|95
|5.97
|Matzek
|2
|
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|49
|3.40
|Stephens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.56
|Arcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 10-12
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|104
|3.28
|Nelson
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|4.68
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.43
IBB_off Odorizzi (Harper).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:20. A_28,013 (42,792).
