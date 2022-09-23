Trending:
Sports News

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 10:46 pm
Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
1
6
1
3
12

Swanson ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.278

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 9 10 9 8 9
Schwarber lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .212
Maton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Hoskins 1b 4 1 3 4 1 1 .250
Harper dh 2 0 0 1 1 2 .288
a-Sands ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Stubbs c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Bohm 3b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .292
Marsh cf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .293
Guthrie rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .438
Segura 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .278
Muñoz 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Stott ss 2 1 0 1 1 1 .230
Vierling rf-cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .249
Atlanta 000 000 100_1 6 0
Philadelphia 040 410 00x_9 10 0

a-walked for Harper in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Rosario (10), Swanson (31), Hoskins (30). 3B_Bohm (4). HR_Hoskins (29), off Odorizzi. RBIs_Grossman (22), Stott (44), Vierling (29), Hoskins 4 (76), Bohm (68), Marsh (13), Harper (58). SF_Grossman, Stott, Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (d’Arnaud, Olson, Harris II); Philadelphia 2 (Realmuto 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Philadelphia 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Grissom. GIDP_Swanson.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, L, 1-3 4 10 8 8 3 6 95 5.97
Matzek 2 0 1 1 4 2 49 3.40
Stephens 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.56
Arcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 10-12 6 4 0 0 3 8 104 3.28
Nelson 2 2 1 1 0 2 31 4.68
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.43

IBB_off Odorizzi (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:20. A_28,013 (42,792).

Sports News

Top Stories