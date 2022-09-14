Trending:
Phillies seek to prolong win streak, take on the Marlins

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Philadelphia Phillies (79-62, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (58-84, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (5-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -132, Marlins +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 58-84 record overall and a 28-42 record at home. The Marlins have a 41-17 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has a 35-31 record on the road and a 79-62 record overall. The Phillies have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Wednesday’s game is the 18th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are up 11-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 59 extra base hits (20 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs). Nick Maton is 4-for-15 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories