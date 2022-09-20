Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Phillies take on the Blue Jays in first of 2-game series

The Associated Press
September 20, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (83-64, second in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-66, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -120, Phillies +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Toronto Blue Jays (83-64, second in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-66, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -120, Phillies +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a two-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Philadelphia has a 44-31 record in home games and an 80-66 record overall. The Phillies are 44-19 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Toronto is 40-32 on the road and 83-64 overall. The Blue Jays have a 63-31 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 20 doubles, two triples and 39 home runs for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 11-for-30 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 29 home runs while slugging .490. Bo Bichette is 15-for-40 with six doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk: day-to-day (hip), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|26 Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit...
9|26 Smart Cities Connect Fall Conference...
9|26 SECtember 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories