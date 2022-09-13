Trending:
Picault scores 2 goals to lead Dynamo past Revolution 3-1

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 11:02 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Fafa Picault scored two goals in the second half and the Houston Dynamo beat the New England Revolution 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Picault gave Houston a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute on a penalty kick and he also scored nine minutes later.

The Dynamo (9-16-6) also got a goal from Darwin Quintero.

Carles Gil tied it at 1 on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute for the the Revolution (9-11-11)....

The Dynamo play on the road on Sunday against Los Angeles FC. The Revolution will host CF Montreal on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories