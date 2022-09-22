Pirates aim to end skid in game against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (64-85, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-94, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (1-1, 2.30 ERA, .70 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-11, 4.03 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates come into a matchup against the Chicago Cubs after losing six in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

