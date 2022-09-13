Trending:
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 3:50 pm
Pittsburgh

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

Pittsburgh Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 3 1 Totals 27 0 1 0
O.Cruz ss 4 0 0 0 Friedl lf 3 0 0 0
B.Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 Romine c 0 0 0 0
Castro 3b 4 1 1 0 Senzel dh 4 0 0 0
Gamel dh 3 0 1 0 Solano 1b 4 0 0 0
Newman 2b 2 0 1 1 Aquino rf 3 0 0 0
Mitchell rf 3 0 0 0 Lopez 2b-lf 3 0 0 0
Suwinski rf 0 0 0 0 K.Farmer ph 1 0 0 0
Collins 1b 3 0 0 0 Steer 3b 2 0 0 0
Chavis 1b 0 0 0 0 M.Reynolds ss 2 0 0 0
Allen lf 3 0 0 0 Fairchild cf 2 0 1 0
Delay c 3 0 0 0 Robinson c 2 0 0 0
India ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 100 1
Cincinnati 000 000 000 0

E_Castro (11), Robinson (1). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Castro (6), Fairchild (1). S_Newman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Ortiz 5 2-3 1 0 0 3 5
De Jong W,5-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Ramirez H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Underwood Jr. S,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Cincinnati
F.Cruz 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sanmartin 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Espinal L,0-1 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Gibaut 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:32. A_13,156 (42,319).

Top Stories