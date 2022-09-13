Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|
|O.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Friedl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Senzel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mitchell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suwinski rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Steer 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Reynolds ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fairchild cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robinson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|India ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Castro (11), Robinson (1). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Castro (6), Fairchild (1). S_Newman (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ortiz
|5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|De Jong W,5-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ramirez H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Underwood Jr. S,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|F.Cruz
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanmartin
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Espinal L,0-1
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Gibaut
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:32. A_13,156 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.