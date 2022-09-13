Trending:
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 3:50 pm
< a min read
      

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
28
1
3
1
1
7

O.Cruz ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
.224

Totals 28 1 3 1 1 7
O.Cruz ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224
B.Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256
Castro 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Gamel dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Newman 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .271
Mitchell rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Suwinski rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Collins 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Chavis 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Allen lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Delay c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 0 1 0 5 7
Friedl lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Senzel dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Solano 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297
Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205
Lopez 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .311
b-K.Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Steer 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .216
M.Reynolds ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .244
Fairchild cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Robinson c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .091
a-India ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Pittsburgh 000 000 100_1 3 1
Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 1 1

a-grounded out for Robinson in the 8th. b-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.

E_Castro (11), Robinson (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Castro (6), Fairchild (1). RBIs_Newman (19). CS_Steer (1). S_Newman.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Collins, Mitchell); Cincinnati 1 (Friedl). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Mitchell. GIDP_Castro, Robinson.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Castro, Collins; Delay, Newman, Delay); Cincinnati 1 (M.Reynolds, Solano).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ortiz 5 2-3 1 0 0 3 5 83 0.00
De Jong, W, 5-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.34
Ramirez, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.06
Underwood Jr., S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 4.41
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
F.Cruz 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 19 1.42
Sanmartin 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 32 6.61
Espinal, L, 0-1 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 32 3.86
Gibaut 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 20 4.45
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 1-0, Gibaut 1-1.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:32. A_13,156 (42,319).

Top Stories