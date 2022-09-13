Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|
|O.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|B.Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Castro 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Gamel dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Newman 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Mitchell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Suwinski rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Collins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Chavis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|5
|7
|
|Friedl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Senzel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Lopez 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|b-K.Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Steer 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|M.Reynolds ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Fairchild cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Robinson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|a-India ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100_1
|3
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|1
a-grounded out for Robinson in the 8th. b-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.
E_Castro (11), Robinson (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Castro (6), Fairchild (1). RBIs_Newman (19). CS_Steer (1). S_Newman.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Collins, Mitchell); Cincinnati 1 (Friedl). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Mitchell. GIDP_Castro, Robinson.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Castro, Collins; Delay, Newman, Delay); Cincinnati 1 (M.Reynolds, Solano).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ortiz
|5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|83
|0.00
|De Jong, W, 5-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.34
|Ramirez, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.06
|Underwood Jr., S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.41
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|F.Cruz
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.42
|Sanmartin
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|6.61
|Espinal, L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|3.86
|Gibaut
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.45
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 1-0, Gibaut 1-1.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_2:32. A_13,156 (42,319).
