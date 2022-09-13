Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

28

1

3

1

1

7 O.Cruz ss

4

0

0

0

0

2

.224 READ MORE

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 3 1 1 7 O.Cruz ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 B.Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256 Castro 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234 Gamel dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Newman 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .271 Mitchell rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Suwinski rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Collins 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Chavis 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Allen lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Delay c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 0 1 0 5 7 Friedl lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Romine c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Senzel dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Solano 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297 Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205 Lopez 2b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .311 b-K.Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Steer 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .216 M.Reynolds ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .244 Fairchild cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Robinson c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .091 a-India ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260

Pittsburgh 000 000 100_1 3 1 Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 1 1

a-grounded out for Robinson in the 8th. b-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.

E_Castro (11), Robinson (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Castro (6), Fairchild (1). RBIs_Newman (19). CS_Steer (1). S_Newman.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Collins, Mitchell); Cincinnati 1 (Friedl). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Mitchell. GIDP_Castro, Robinson.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Castro, Collins; Delay, Newman, Delay); Cincinnati 1 (M.Reynolds, Solano).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ortiz 5 2-3 1 0 0 3 5 83 0.00 De Jong, W, 5-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 2.34 Ramirez, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.06 Underwood Jr., S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 4.41

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA F.Cruz 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 19 1.42 Sanmartin 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 32 6.61 Espinal, L, 0-1 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 32 3.86 Gibaut 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 20 4.45 Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 1-0, Gibaut 1-1.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_2:32. A_13,156 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.