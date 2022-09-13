Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
6
12
6
3
9
O.Cruz ss
4
0
1
0
1
2
.227
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|6
|
|Friedl dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Fraley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|1-Fairchild pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Steer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.165
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Pittsburgh
|001
|112
|001_6
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|0
1-ran for Fraley in the 8th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Castro (5), Chavis (15), Hayes (21), Gamel (19), Friedl (7). HR_Hayes (7), off Cessa; B.Reynolds (23), off Cessa; Mitchell (5), off Cessa. RBIs_B.Reynolds 2 (54), Hayes (37), Mitchell 2 (16), Gamel (42), K.Farmer (65).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Chavis, Suwinski, B.Reynolds, Gamel, Castro); Cincinnati 3 (India, Senzel, Aquino). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_K.Farmer.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo, W, 1-1
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|74
|3.72
|Thompson
|2
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|41
|5.20
|Bañuelos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.86
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa, L, 3-3
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|91
|5.25
|Dowdy
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|41
|0.00
|Strickland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|5.20
Inherited runners-scored_Bañuelos 1-0. HBP_Dowdy (Heineman), Bañuelos (Fraley). PB_Romine (1).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:56. A_9,338 (42,319).
