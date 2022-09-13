Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 6 12 6 3 9 O.Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .227 B.Reynolds dh 5 1 2 2 0 0 .258 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .233 Suwinski cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .202 Hayes 3b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .246 Gamel lf-rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .236 Chavis 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .237 Mitchell rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .238 Allen lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Heineman c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .219

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 3 6 Friedl dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .263 India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261 K.Farmer 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .266 Fraley lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245 1-Fairchild pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Steer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Barrero ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .165 Romine c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .172

Pittsburgh 001 112 001_6 12 0 Cincinnati 000 001 000_1 5 0

1-ran for Fraley in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Castro (5), Chavis (15), Hayes (21), Gamel (19), Friedl (7). HR_Hayes (7), off Cessa; B.Reynolds (23), off Cessa; Mitchell (5), off Cessa. RBIs_B.Reynolds 2 (54), Hayes (37), Mitchell 2 (16), Gamel (42), K.Farmer (65).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Chavis, Suwinski, B.Reynolds, Gamel, Castro); Cincinnati 3 (India, Senzel, Aquino). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_K.Farmer.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Oviedo, W, 1-1 5 1 0 0 2 4 74 3.72 Thompson 2 2-3 4 1 1 1 1 41 5.20 Bañuelos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.86

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cessa, L, 3-3 5 2-3 8 5 5 1 5 91 5.25 Dowdy 2 1-3 2 0 0 2 2 41 0.00 Strickland 1 2 1 1 0 2 17 5.20

Inherited runners-scored_Bañuelos 1-0. HBP_Dowdy (Heineman), Bañuelos (Fraley). PB_Romine (1).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:56. A_9,338 (42,319).

