On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 3:50 pm
< a min read
      

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
39
6
12
6
3
9

O.Cruz ss
4
0
1
0
1
2
.227

READ MORE
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 6 12 6 3 9
O.Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .227
B.Reynolds dh 5 1 2 2 0 0 .258
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .233
Suwinski cf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .202
Hayes 3b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .246
Gamel lf-rf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .236
Chavis 1b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .237
Mitchell rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .238
Allen lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Heineman c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 3 6
Friedl dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .263
India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261
K.Farmer 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .266
Fraley lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245
1-Fairchild pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Aquino rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Steer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Barrero ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .165
Romine c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .172
Pittsburgh 001 112 001_6 12 0
Cincinnati 000 001 000_1 5 0

1-ran for Fraley in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Castro (5), Chavis (15), Hayes (21), Gamel (19), Friedl (7). HR_Hayes (7), off Cessa; B.Reynolds (23), off Cessa; Mitchell (5), off Cessa. RBIs_B.Reynolds 2 (54), Hayes (37), Mitchell 2 (16), Gamel (42), K.Farmer (65).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Chavis, Suwinski, B.Reynolds, Gamel, Castro); Cincinnati 3 (India, Senzel, Aquino). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

Runners moved up_K.Farmer.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oviedo, W, 1-1 5 1 0 0 2 4 74 3.72
Thompson 2 2-3 4 1 1 1 1 41 5.20
Bañuelos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.86
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cessa, L, 3-3 5 2-3 8 5 5 1 5 91 5.25
Dowdy 2 1-3 2 0 0 2 2 41 0.00
Strickland 1 2 1 1 0 2 17 5.20

Inherited runners-scored_Bañuelos 1-0. HBP_Dowdy (Heineman), Bañuelos (Fraley). PB_Romine (1).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:56. A_9,338 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories