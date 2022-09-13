On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 3:50 pm
< a min read
      

Pittsburgh

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset...

READ MORE

Pittsburgh Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 6 12 6 Totals 31 1 5 1
O.Cruz ss 4 0 1 0 Friedl dh 3 1 1 0
B.Reynolds dh 5 1 2 2 India 2b 4 0 1 0
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 K.Farmer 3b 4 0 1 1
Suwinski cf 5 0 0 0 Fraley lf 2 0 0 0
Hayes 3b 4 2 2 1 Fairchild pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf-rf 5 0 2 1 Aquino rf 4 0 1 0
Chavis 1b 5 2 2 0 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0
Mitchell rf 4 1 1 2 Steer 1b 4 0 1 0
Allen lf 0 0 0 0 Barrero ss 4 0 0 0
Heineman c 3 0 1 0 Romine c 2 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 001 112 001 6
Cincinnati 000 001 000 1

LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Castro (5), Chavis (15), Hayes (21), Gamel (19), Friedl (7). HR_Hayes (7), B.Reynolds (23), Mitchell (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Oviedo W,1-1 5 1 0 0 2 4
Thompson 2 2-3 4 1 1 1 1
Bañuelos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Cessa L,3-3 5 2-3 8 5 5 1 5
Dowdy 2 1-3 2 0 0 2 2
Strickland 1 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_Dowdy (Heineman), Bañuelos (Fraley).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Larry Vanover.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

T_2:56. A_9,338 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories