Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|O.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Friedl dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Reynolds dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Suwinski cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fraley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Fairchild pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel lf-rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mitchell rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Steer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|001
|112
|001
|—
|6
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Castro (5), Chavis (15), Hayes (21), Gamel (19), Friedl (7). HR_Hayes (7), B.Reynolds (23), Mitchell (5).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oviedo W,1-1
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Thompson
|2
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bañuelos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cessa L,3-3
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Dowdy
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Strickland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Dowdy (Heineman), Bañuelos (Fraley).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:56. A_9,338 (42,319).
