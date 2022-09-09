Trending:
Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 10:08 pm
St. Louis

Pittsburgh

ab
r
h
bi

St. Louis Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 35 8 15 8
Donovan 2b 5 0 0 0 Cruz ss 5 1 3 3
Edman ss 4 0 2 1 Reynolds cf 5 0 2 1
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 Castro 2b 4 0 1 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 Gamel dh 3 2 1 1
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 1 Hayes 3b 4 0 2 0
O’Neill cf 2 0 1 0 Suwinski lf 3 1 1 0
Burleson dh 2 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 4 1 1 2
Pujols ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Mitchell rf 3 1 3 1
Knizner c 3 0 0 0 Allen pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Gorman ph 1 0 0 0 Delay c 4 1 1 0
Nootbaar rf 3 1 0 0
St. Louis 000 001 100 2
Pittsburgh 010 030 04x 8

E_Delay 2 (6). DP_St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Dickerson (14), Goldschmidt (36), Edman (28), Cruz (9), Reynolds (15). 3B_Cruz (4), Chavis (3). HR_Gamel (8). SB_Edman (27), O’Neill (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Mikolas L,11-11 5 8 4 4 2 8
Zack.Thompson 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Woodford 1 2-3 5 4 4 1 2
Pittsburgh
Contreras W,5-4 5 1-3 4 1 1 2 1
Bañuelos H,5 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 1
De Jong H,3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Woodford, Contreras.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:12. A_15,718 (38,747).

