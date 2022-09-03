Portland Timbers host Atlanta United in non-conference action

Atlanta United FC (8-11-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (9-8-12, seventh in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +109, Atlanta United FC +201, Draw +291; over/under is 3.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers and Atlanta United meet in non-conference play.

The Timbers are 6-2-6 at home. The Timbers have a 6-2 record in one-goal matches.

United is 1-8-5 in road games. United is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 40 goals led by Josef Martinez with seven.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaroslaw Niezgoda has scored nine goals for the Timbers. Sebastian Blanco has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Martinez has scored seven goals with five assists for United. Ronaldo Cisneros has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

United: 3-3-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Justin Rasmussen (injured), Nathan Uiliam Fogaca (injured), Blake Bodily (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Matheus Rossetto (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

