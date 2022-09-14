On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Premier League to pay tribute to queen at weekend games

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 11:11 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II this weekend by having a minute’s silence before every game followed by the national anthem.

The league said Wednesday that fans will also be invited to applaud at the 70-minute mark, in recognition of the queen’s 70-year reign. Players will wear black armbands and managers have been asked to consider wearing a suit.

Last weekend’s games were all postponed following the queen’s...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II this weekend by having a minute’s silence before every game followed by the national anthem.

The league said Wednesday that fans will also be invited to applaud at the 70-minute mark, in recognition of the queen’s 70-year reign. Players will wear black armbands and managers have been asked to consider wearing a suit.

Last weekend’s games were all postponed following the queen’s death last Thursday at the age of 96.

Seven games will be played this weekend. Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds were both postponed because of limited police resources ahead of the queen’s state funeral on Monday. Brighton’s home game against Crystal Palace had already been postponed because of a planned rail strike, which has since been canceled.

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

A period of silence was also observed before Liverpool’s Champions League game against Ajax on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories