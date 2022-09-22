Presidents Cup, Cards

ThursdayAt Quail Hollow ClubCharlotte, N.C.Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71UNITED STATES 4, INTERNATIONAL 1FOURSOMESUnited States 4, International 1Par444-343-544-345-434-544Adam Scott-Hideki Matsuyama, Int445-343-533-356-5xx-xxxPatrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, U.S.444-332-443-345-4xx-xxx
|Thursday
|At Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 4, INTERNATIONAL 1
|FOURSOMES
|United States 4, International 1
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Adam Scott-Hideki Matsuyama, Int
|445-343-533-356-5xx-xxx
|Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, U.S.
|444-332-443-345-4xx-xxx
United States, 6 and 5.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Sungjae Im-Corey Conners, Int.
|445-344-333-355-445-54x
|Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas, US
|444-333-534-355-444-54x
United States, 2 and 1.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Tom Kim-K.H. Lee, Int.
|444-343-435-344-434-54x
|Cameron Young-Collin Morikawa, US
|453-342-434-355-334-53x
United States, 2 and 1.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Siwoo Kim-Cameron Davis, Int
|444-344-534-344-434-434
|Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, US
|353-343-444-345-336-545
International, 2 up.
___
|Par
|444-343-544-345-434-544
|Taylor Pendrith-Mito Pereira, Int
|554-444-434-345-334-445
|Tony Finau-Max Homa, US
|535-343-444-345-434-444
United States, 1 up.
___
