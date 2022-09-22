Presidents Cup Individual Points Table

|Thursday
|At Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 4, INTERNATIONAL 1
|International
|
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Christian Bezuidenhout
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|Corey Conners
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Cameron Davis
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Sungjae Im
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Si Woo Kim
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1
|1
|Tom Kim
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|K.H. Lee
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Hideki Matsuyama
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Sebastian Munoz
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|Taylor Pendrith
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Mito Pereira
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
|Adam Scott
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1
|0
___
|United States
|
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Sam Burns
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|Patrick Cantlay
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Tony Finau
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Max Homa
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Billy Horschel
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|Kevin Kisner
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|0
|Collin Morikawa
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|0
|Jordan Spieth
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Justin Thomas
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|Cameron Young
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1
|1
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.