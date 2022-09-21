Presidents Cup Pairings

At Quail Hollow Golf ClubCharlotte, N.C.Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71All times EDTThursdayFoursomes 1:05 p.m. — Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, vs. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States. 1:17 p.m. — Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States. 1:29 p.m. — Tom Kim and K.H. Lee, International, vs. Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, United States.

