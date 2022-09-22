On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Prime Video averages 15.3M viewers in its NFL season opener

JOE REEDY
September 22, 2022 12:51 pm
1 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon Prime Video’s first regular-season game as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football” was a big hit.

Kansas City’s 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday averaged 15.3 million viewers across all platforms according to Nielsen and Amazon’s first party measurement.

Prime Video vice president Jay Marine said in a note to staff earlier this week that “our measurement shows that the audience numbers exceeded all of our...

READ MORE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon Prime Video’s first regular-season game as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football” was a big hit.

Kansas City’s 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday averaged 15.3 million viewers across all platforms according to Nielsen and Amazon’s first party measurement.

Prime Video vice president Jay Marine said in a note to staff earlier this week that “our measurement shows that the audience numbers exceeded all of our expectations for viewership.”

The game averaged 13.0 million using only Nielsen’s ratings. That is a 47% increase from last year’s Week 2 game between Washington and the New York Giants, which averaged 8.84 million on NFL Network.

        Insight by VAST Federal: Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy, discusses data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal, provides an industry perspective.

It was also the most-watched program across broadcast or cable, with CBS’ “Young Sheldon” coming in second at 3.5 million.

Amazon has told advertisers it is estimating an average audience of 12.6 million viewers for the season based on Nielsen numbers. The additional numbers from Amazon’s tracking comes from the company’s ability to measure viewing across connected TVs, their apps and who might be watching a separate feed on Twitch.

Amazon signed a three-year agreement with Nielsen last month to track ratings. It is the first time Nielsen is tracking and include ratings from a streaming service.

The game also brought in a record number of subscribers to the company’s Prime service. Marine said signups to Prime during the game outpaced Prime Day, Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

This is the first season of an 11-year agreement for Prime Video to air 15 Thursday night games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|29 California Digital Government Summit
9|29 Data Lineage in the Cloud Episode 3:...
9|29 Cloud Modernization Data Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories