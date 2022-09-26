PURE Insurance Championship Tour Scores

On Air: The Search for Accountability/Space Hour/Accelerating Government (Rotation)
Sunday
Pebble Beach, Calif.
a-Poppy Hills (Host Course)
6,898 yards; Par 71
b-Pebble Beach Golf Links
6,864 yards; Par 72
c-Spyglass Hill Golf Course
7,025 yards; Par 72
Purse: $2.2 million
Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.

Steve Flesch, $330,000
66c-71b-68b—205

Steven Alker, $161,333
68c-69b-69b—206

Steve Flesch, $330,000 66c-71b-68b—205
Steven Alker, $161,333 68c-69b-69b—206
Ernie Els, $161,333 74c-68b-64b—206
Paul Stankowski, $161,333 69b-67c-70b—206
Brian Gay, $96,800 69c-71b-67b—207
Brett Quigley, $96,800 68b-70c-69b—207
Ken Duke, $70,400 67c-69b-72b—208
Rod Pampling, $70,400 69c-70b-69b—208
Mario Tiziani, $70,400 71c-70b-67b—208
Thongchai Jaidee, $57,200 71c-72b-66b—209
Mark Hensby, $52,800 71b-73c-66b—210
Doug Barron, $39,829 70c-73b-68b—211
Paul Goydos, $39,829 74c-72b-65b—211
John Huston, $39,829 71b-71c-69b—211
Lee Janzen, $39,829 68b-70c-73b—211
Kirk Triplett, $39,829 73b-70c-68b—211
Charlie Wi, $39,829 71b-67c-73b—211
Y.E. Yang, $39,829 69b-71c-71b—211
Michael Allen, $22,614 73c-74b-65b—212
Shane Bertsch, $22,614 73c-68b-71b—212
Paul Broadhurst, $22,614 73b-71c-68b—212
Marco Dawson, $22,614 73c-72b-67b—212
Chris DiMarco, $22,614 66b-74c-72b—212
Joe Durant, $22,614 73c-71b-68b—212
Harrison Frazar, $22,614 69b-72c-71b—212
Tim Herron, $22,614 74c-70b-68b—212
Jerry Kelly, $22,614 73c-70b-69b—212
Rob Labritz, $22,614 72c-71b-69b—212
Rocco Mediate, $22,614 68c-74b-70b—212
Timothy O’Neal, $22,614 66b-73c-73b—212
Kevin Sutherland, $22,614 73c-70b-69b—212
Scott Dunlap, $15,173 70c-72b-71b—213
Tom Gillis, $15,173 70b-75c-68b—213
Gene Sauers, $15,173 70b-69c-74b—213
Jim Furyk, $13,525 72c-74b-68b—214
Mark Walker, $13,525 68b-73c-73b—214
Olin Browne, $12,310 72c-72b-71b—215
Billy Mayfair, $12,310 68b-75c-72b—215
Carlos Franco, $11,440 72c-75b-69b—216
Jeff Maggert, $11,440 69b-74c-73b—216
Cameron Beckman, $9,680 69c-76b-72b—217
David Branshaw, $9,680 70c-74b-73b—217
Tom Pernice, $9,680 73b-73c-71b—217
John Senden, $9,680 73c-73b-71b—217
Joey Sindelar, $9,680 73b-74c-70b—217
Ken Tanigawa, $9,680 75c-71b-71b—217
Woody Austin, $7,920 71b-72c-75b—218
Scott McCarron, $7,920 75b-72c-71b—218
Stuart Appleby, $6,820 74b-71c-74b—219
David Duval, $6,820 73b-74c-72b—219
Duffy Waldorf, $6,820 71b-74c-74b—219
Robert Allenby, $5,940 74c-73b-73b—220
David Berganio, $5,500 72b-75c-79b—226

Top Stories