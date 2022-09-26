PURE Insurance Championship Tour Scores

Sunday

Sunday

Pebble Beach, Calif.

a-Poppy Hills (Host Course)

6,898 yards; Par 71

b-Pebble Beach Golf Links

6,864 yards; Par 72

c-Spyglass Hill Golf Course

7,025 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.2 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.

Steve Flesch, $330,000 66c-71b-68b—205 Steven Alker, $161,333 68c-69b-69b—206 Ernie Els, $161,333 74c-68b-64b—206 Paul Stankowski, $161,333 69b-67c-70b—206 Brian Gay, $96,800 69c-71b-67b—207 Brett Quigley, $96,800 68b-70c-69b—207 Ken Duke, $70,400 67c-69b-72b—208 Rod Pampling, $70,400 69c-70b-69b—208 Mario Tiziani, $70,400 71c-70b-67b—208 Thongchai Jaidee, $57,200 71c-72b-66b—209 Mark Hensby, $52,800 71b-73c-66b—210 Doug Barron, $39,829 70c-73b-68b—211 Paul Goydos, $39,829 74c-72b-65b—211 John Huston, $39,829 71b-71c-69b—211 Lee Janzen, $39,829 68b-70c-73b—211 Kirk Triplett, $39,829 73b-70c-68b—211 Charlie Wi, $39,829 71b-67c-73b—211 Y.E. Yang, $39,829 69b-71c-71b—211 Michael Allen, $22,614 73c-74b-65b—212 Shane Bertsch, $22,614 73c-68b-71b—212 Paul Broadhurst, $22,614 73b-71c-68b—212 Marco Dawson, $22,614 73c-72b-67b—212 Chris DiMarco, $22,614 66b-74c-72b—212 Joe Durant, $22,614 73c-71b-68b—212 Harrison Frazar, $22,614 69b-72c-71b—212 Tim Herron, $22,614 74c-70b-68b—212 Jerry Kelly, $22,614 73c-70b-69b—212 Rob Labritz, $22,614 72c-71b-69b—212 Rocco Mediate, $22,614 68c-74b-70b—212 Timothy O’Neal, $22,614 66b-73c-73b—212 Kevin Sutherland, $22,614 73c-70b-69b—212 Scott Dunlap, $15,173 70c-72b-71b—213 Tom Gillis, $15,173 70b-75c-68b—213 Gene Sauers, $15,173 70b-69c-74b—213 Jim Furyk, $13,525 72c-74b-68b—214 Mark Walker, $13,525 68b-73c-73b—214 Olin Browne, $12,310 72c-72b-71b—215 Billy Mayfair, $12,310 68b-75c-72b—215 Carlos Franco, $11,440 72c-75b-69b—216 Jeff Maggert, $11,440 69b-74c-73b—216 Cameron Beckman, $9,680 69c-76b-72b—217 David Branshaw, $9,680 70c-74b-73b—217 Tom Pernice, $9,680 73b-73c-71b—217 John Senden, $9,680 73c-73b-71b—217 Joey Sindelar, $9,680 73b-74c-70b—217 Ken Tanigawa, $9,680 75c-71b-71b—217 Woody Austin, $7,920 71b-72c-75b—218 Scott McCarron, $7,920 75b-72c-71b—218 Stuart Appleby, $6,820 74b-71c-74b—219 David Duval, $6,820 73b-74c-72b—219 Duffy Waldorf, $6,820 71b-74c-74b—219 Robert Allenby, $5,940 74c-73b-73b—220 David Berganio, $5,500 72b-75c-79b—226

