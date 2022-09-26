PURE Insurance Championship Tour Scores

Sunday
Pebble Beach, Calif.
a-Poppy Hills (Host Course)
6,898 yards; Par 71
b-Pebble Beach Golf Links
6,864 yards; Par 72
c-Spyglass Hill Golf Course
7,025 yards; Par 72
Purse: $2.2 million
Final Round
Note: Tournament is played on three courses with different pars.
Steve Flesch, $330,000
66c-71b-68b—205
Steven Alker, $161,333
68c-69b-69b—206
|Ernie Els, $161,333
|74c-68b-64b—206
|Paul Stankowski, $161,333
|69b-67c-70b—206
|Brian Gay, $96,800
|69c-71b-67b—207
|Brett Quigley, $96,800
|68b-70c-69b—207
|Ken Duke, $70,400
|67c-69b-72b—208
|Rod Pampling, $70,400
|69c-70b-69b—208
|Mario Tiziani, $70,400
|71c-70b-67b—208
|Thongchai Jaidee, $57,200
|71c-72b-66b—209
|Mark Hensby, $52,800
|71b-73c-66b—210
|Doug Barron, $39,829
|70c-73b-68b—211
|Paul Goydos, $39,829
|74c-72b-65b—211
|John Huston, $39,829
|71b-71c-69b—211
|Lee Janzen, $39,829
|68b-70c-73b—211
|Kirk Triplett, $39,829
|73b-70c-68b—211
|Charlie Wi, $39,829
|71b-67c-73b—211
|Y.E. Yang, $39,829
|69b-71c-71b—211
|Michael Allen, $22,614
|73c-74b-65b—212
|Shane Bertsch, $22,614
|73c-68b-71b—212
|Paul Broadhurst, $22,614
|73b-71c-68b—212
|Marco Dawson, $22,614
|73c-72b-67b—212
|Chris DiMarco, $22,614
|66b-74c-72b—212
|Joe Durant, $22,614
|73c-71b-68b—212
|Harrison Frazar, $22,614
|69b-72c-71b—212
|Tim Herron, $22,614
|74c-70b-68b—212
|Jerry Kelly, $22,614
|73c-70b-69b—212
|Rob Labritz, $22,614
|72c-71b-69b—212
|Rocco Mediate, $22,614
|68c-74b-70b—212
|Timothy O’Neal, $22,614
|66b-73c-73b—212
|Kevin Sutherland, $22,614
|73c-70b-69b—212
|Scott Dunlap, $15,173
|70c-72b-71b—213
|Tom Gillis, $15,173
|70b-75c-68b—213
|Gene Sauers, $15,173
|70b-69c-74b—213
|Jim Furyk, $13,525
|72c-74b-68b—214
|Mark Walker, $13,525
|68b-73c-73b—214
|Olin Browne, $12,310
|72c-72b-71b—215
|Billy Mayfair, $12,310
|68b-75c-72b—215
|Carlos Franco, $11,440
|72c-75b-69b—216
|Jeff Maggert, $11,440
|69b-74c-73b—216
|Cameron Beckman, $9,680
|69c-76b-72b—217
|David Branshaw, $9,680
|70c-74b-73b—217
|Tom Pernice, $9,680
|73b-73c-71b—217
|John Senden, $9,680
|73c-73b-71b—217
|Joey Sindelar, $9,680
|73b-74c-70b—217
|Ken Tanigawa, $9,680
|75c-71b-71b—217
|Woody Austin, $7,920
|71b-72c-75b—218
|Scott McCarron, $7,920
|75b-72c-71b—218
|Stuart Appleby, $6,820
|74b-71c-74b—219
|David Duval, $6,820
|73b-74c-72b—219
|Duffy Waldorf, $6,820
|71b-74c-74b—219
|Robert Allenby, $5,940
|74c-73b-73b—220
|David Berganio, $5,500
|72b-75c-79b—226
