Ramírez homers as Guardians beat Angels for 6th straight win

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Wednesday for their sixth consecutive victory.

Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez each had three hits as AL Central-leading Cleveland (76-65) moved 11 games over .500 for the first time since September 2020. Trevor Stephan (5-4) got three outs for the win, and James Karinchak worked the ninth for his third save.

With Amed Rosario aboard after a leadoff single, Ramírez drove a 3-1 slider from Ryan Tepera (4-3) deep to right-center for his 27th homer. Ramírez also leads the Guardians with 111 RBIs.

Cleveland improved to 22-13 since Aug 6, strengthening its hold on the division over the White Sox and Twins. The six straight wins match a season high.

Luis Rengifo hit a leadoff double for Los Angeles in the ninth, but Karinchak retired his next three batters.

Mickey Moniak hit a two-run homer for the Angels, and Mike Trout had an RBI single in the team’s fourth straight loss. Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 4 with an eighth-inning double.

Los Angeles opened a 3-1 lead when Moniak scored on Trout’s base hit in the fifth.

